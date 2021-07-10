Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0284 on Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $280,388.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 748,521,992 coins and its circulating supply is 200,919,433 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

