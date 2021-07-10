American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of American Assets Trust worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

