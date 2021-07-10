American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in American Electric Power by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

