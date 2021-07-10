American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452,415 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Tower were worth $33,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its position in American Tower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $278.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $280.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

