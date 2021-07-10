American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 812,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,935. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

