American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,185 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.2% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $5,456,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 229.9% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 12.8% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $324,316,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 778,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $229,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.42. 13,018,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,009,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

