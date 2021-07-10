American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,815 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.21. 5,543,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,528. The company has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.37.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.