American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care makes up about 2.1% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 164,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,403. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

