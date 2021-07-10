Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 361,413 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.8% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.65% of Union Pacific worth $2,427,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.69. 4,229,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,199. The stock has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $164.66 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

