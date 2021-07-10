Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 6,567 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Alphabet worth $2,196,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,719,000. Allen Operations LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,406,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 231,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $479,740,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $11,323,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,591.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,483. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,450.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,612.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

