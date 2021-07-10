Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.84 Billion Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Target comprises 0.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Target worth $1,840,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT remained flat at $$248.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,702,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,787. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

