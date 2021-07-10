Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.04 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40,838 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of Visa worth $2,038,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $10,789,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $336,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,256,474,000 after purchasing an additional 642,230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Visa by 43.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

V traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $238.47. 5,616,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,822. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $241.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

