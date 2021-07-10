Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.90 Billion Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424,436 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.41% of Lam Research worth $2,895,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $612.85. 837,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $625.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.