Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 167,691 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.79% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,079,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.41. 4,312,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,488. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.24 and a fifty-two week high of $437.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

