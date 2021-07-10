AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of AMERISAFE worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,539,000 after buying an additional 168,191 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 111.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 136,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $2,395,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

In other news, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

