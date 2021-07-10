AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $51.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.39 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $211.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.58 billion to $211.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

