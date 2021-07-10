Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post $71.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $62.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $306.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,602,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

