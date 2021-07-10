AMO Coin (AMO) Market Cap Reaches $27.41 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $27.41 million and approximately $126,092.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00862421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005245 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.