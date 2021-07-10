Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report sales of $241.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.60 million and the lowest is $236.02 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Abiomed by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $324.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.75.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.