Analysts Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $5.73 EPS

Analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce earnings of $5.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.02 and the lowest is $5.50. CACI International posted earnings per share of $3.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $18.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $17.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,022. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.34.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

