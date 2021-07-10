Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post sales of $78.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $379.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.01 million to $424.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $338.86 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 22.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 177.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.