Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $18.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.92 billion. General Electric posted sales of $17.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $77.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

