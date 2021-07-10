Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce sales of $11.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.49 billion and the lowest is $10.48 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $41.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.86 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $102.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

