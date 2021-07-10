Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.27. 468,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,203 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.