Analysts Anticipate Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLSE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.43. 56,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,957. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $487.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

