Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $355.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.08 million. Seagen reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.18. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $623,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

