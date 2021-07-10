Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. SLM posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 281.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in SLM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

