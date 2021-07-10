Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post $807.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $788.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $838.14 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $138.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 482.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,025 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

