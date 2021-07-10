Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.51). Wix.com also reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.19.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.81. The company had a trading volume of 260,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wix.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

