Analysts Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIOL. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 1,110,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.44. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.51.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

