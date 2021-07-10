Analysts Expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNST. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of CNST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

