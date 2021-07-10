Analysts Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $1.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM traded up $12.62 on Friday, reaching $527.82. The company had a trading volume of 272,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.66. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $246.01 and a 12 month high of $528.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

