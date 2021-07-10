Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.23. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

HMST traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 102,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,158. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

