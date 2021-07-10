Analysts Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.75. 2,892,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,270 shares of company stock worth $1,273,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

