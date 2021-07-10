Analysts Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,693. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.56. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $205,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

