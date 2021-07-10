Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 170.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.90. 219,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

