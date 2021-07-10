Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 150,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,901. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

