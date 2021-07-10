Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Standex International reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.13. 34,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $108.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

