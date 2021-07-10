Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post sales of $57.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $114.50 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $66.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $273.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $413.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $610.18 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $985.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,160 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $39.01 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -1.72.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.