Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 10th (ACAD, ACCO, BBL, CRH, CRUS, ING, MOR, PINE, SOY, VOD)

Analysts’ price target changes for Saturday, July 10th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was given a $23.71 price target by analysts at Raymond James.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was given a $8.40 price target by analysts at Noble Financial.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

was given a $62.97 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was given a $50.44 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was given a $85.79 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was given a $13.01 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was given a $18.80 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was given a $19.25 price target by analysts at BTIG Research.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) was given a C$15.35 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was given a $16.67 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was given a $17.67 target price by analysts at Raymond James.

