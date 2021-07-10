Analyzing Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) & Its Competitors

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) is one of 202 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fusion Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.05% -15.44% Fusion Pharmaceuticals Competitors -22,371.86% -120.54% -31.55%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fusion Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1128 4478 9894 187 2.58

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 188.07%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 31.80%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -$78.33 million -4.40 Fusion Pharmaceuticals Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 21.49

Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

