Anchor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $180.99 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $180.99 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00006223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,231,437 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.