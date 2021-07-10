Andra AP fonden Acquires 24,200 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,888,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,398,947.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,209,139 shares of company stock valued at $261,815,984 over the last 90 days.

NYSE SNAP opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

