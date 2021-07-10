Andra AP fonden Acquires 4,500 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Abiomed worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Shares of ABMD opened at $324.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.75.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

