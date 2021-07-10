Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of PTC worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ PTC opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.