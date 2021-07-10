Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.08% of Autohome worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

