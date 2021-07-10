Andra AP fonden Buys 1,400 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WCN opened at $122.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.71 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

