Andra AP fonden Cuts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $140.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $97.33 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

