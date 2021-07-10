Andra AP fonden Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

