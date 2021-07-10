Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

WRK stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

